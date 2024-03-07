Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Renowned artist Harsha releases sketch of bomber

    Renowned artist Harsha assists Bangalore Police in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case by providing a sketch of a suspected terrorist. The National Investigation Agency intensifies efforts, focusing on the use of ammonium nitrate in the attack. Bengaluru City Police launched a widespread search for the perpetrator across different locations.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    A renowned artist Harsha has stepped forward to assist the Bangalore Police in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The artist's sketch of a suspected terrorist is expected to provide crucial leads in the ongoing probe. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, charged with overseeing the case, has intensified its efforts following Harsha's involvement. With a team of senior officials stationed in the city, including the NIA Inspector General of Police (IGP), the case is under vigilant monitoring by a dedicated team of seven officers.

    Harsha, who is known for his exceptional talent in the world of art, has rendered a line drawing aimed at aiding law enforcement in their pursuit of justice. The police have not officially released the sketch.

    According to the latest investigation, the assailant utilized ammonium nitrate powder, a substance strictly prohibited for public sale due to its potential for misuse in acts of violence. Ammonium nitrate is commonly employed in quarrying operations to blast rocks, but its misuse in incidents like the Rameswaram Cafe bombing highlights the need for stricter regulation.

    This revelation follows previous cases in Mangalore and Shimoga, where sulphur powder (commonly known as gunpowder) and potassium nitrate were used in similar explosions. As part of their investigation, the NIA has been diligently tracing the supply chain of ammonium nitrate, both within the state and beyond its borders.

    Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police have launched an extensive search for the suspected perpetrator. Teams have been deployed to various locations, including Kerala, Chennai, and Tumkur, in pursuit of any leads that may aid in apprehending the individual responsible for the explosion.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
