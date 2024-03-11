Bengaluru man urges Rahul Gandhi to solve water crisis; cites friend not getting girl for marriage

In Bengaluru, water scarcity is not only affecting daily life but also hindering matrimonial prospects. A social media plea to Rahul Gandhi highlighted a young IT professional's struggle to find a bride due to the crisis. Residents resort to extreme measures like using malls for washrooms and avoiding water usage.

In Bengaluru, often referred to as Silicon City, a pressing issue is looming large – the scarcity of drinking water. This scarcity has not only affected the daily lives of residents but has also seeped into the realm of matrimony, hindering the prospects of marriage for many.

Narendra, a platform X (formerly Twitter) user shared, ‘@RahulGandhi Ji please note, do the needful on priority to solve #BengaluruWaterCrisis One of my friends shared his current experience working in the IT industry in #Bengaluru who is looking for marriage but none of the girls is ready to marry with #Bengaluru employee due to the water crisis’



The plea addresses the water crisis in Bengaluru and its ramifications on the matrimonial front. The plea, directed towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the plight of a young IT professional, whose quest for a bride has been stopped due to the water scarcity in the city.

Meanwhile, this pressing issue is quite large, with residents of a posh community in the city sharing their woes that they need to rush to the nearby mall for washrooms. Several residents of an apartment in Whitefield have said that the owners asked them to use paper plates and wet wipes instead of wasting water.