Bengaluru auto driver shows his smartwatch with QR code for payments, netizens react

     The bustling streets of Bengaluru are no stranger to innovation, but the story of an auto driver who has ingeniously integrated a QR code as his smartwatch’s screensaver, has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Tech city Bengaluru, which is popularly known as ‘Peak Bengaluru’ in the viral world, is always bustling with its thriving startup culture, IT industry, traffic, skyrocketing rents, and innovation and creativity. Recently, a photo has gone viral on social media, an auto passenger paid by scanning a barcode on the driver's wristwatch. The incident took place when the commuter chose the ‘Namma Yatri’ service.

    A simple journey, however, took a surprising turn when he requested the QR code to complete the transaction. The auto driver just displayed his smart watch. People often take out a sheet of paper that has been laminated and contains the QR code. 

    Taking to Twitter, the user wrote: “Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he’s saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag."

    People are in awe of the photograph, which has gained more than 105K views since becoming viral. One user of X remarked, "I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in Bangalore." A second user wrote: "he is not auto raja anymore he is swag raja".

    Another user added, "Finally a 'Only in Bengaluru' post that sounds like one." "Auto drivers in Bangalore have more swag than Bangalore boys,” another added.

    Earlier, a story that went viral described how a Bengaluru engineer turned down a job offer from 13 different businesses. Riti Kumari, 21, received employment offers from 13 organisations, among them TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, with one of them promising her a salary of Rs. 17 lakh annually. But she went with her heart and chose an internship. Riti now makes more than Rs 20 lakh annually after a little more than a year.

