Bengal woman professor 'marries' her student inside classroom in viral video. But there's a twist (WATCH)

A video of a government-funded university professor in West Bengal, seemingly tying the knot with a first-year student inside a classroom, has gone viral on social media.

Bengal woman professor 'marries' her student inside classroom in viral video. But there's a twist (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

A video of a government-funded university professor in West Bengal, seemingly tying the knot with a first-year student inside a classroom, has gone viral on social media, compelling the institute to launch an inquiry and send the teacher on leave.

The incident, which allegedly took place earlier this month at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) in Nadia’s Haringhata, shows Payal Banerjee, former head of the applied psychology department, dressed as a bride, while a student, donning a casual green sweatshirt, is the groom. The footage shows students and staff cheering, clicking selfies, and celebrating the 'wedding'.

Banerjee, however, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the ‘wedding’ was merely part of a playful skit organized for a freshers’ welcome event. She accused a "jealous colleague" of deliberately leaking the clip to tarnish her reputation and threatened legal action.

The now-viral clip, which surfaced online 12 days after the alleged event, has stirred controversy. The spectacle even had a digital invitation, listing a traditional haldi ceremony on January 9, followed by mehndi and sangeet rituals on January 14.

Makaut’s interim vice-chancellor, Tapas Chakrabarty, confirmed that a five-member faculty panel has been constituted to investigate the incident. “It is surprising that footage from a January 16 event suddenly flooded social media on January 28,” he remarked.

‘Smear campaign against me’: Professor hits back

Speaking to TOI, Banerjee dismissed the uproar as a targeted attempt to malign her reputation. "The timing of the video’s release makes it evident that someone is trying to defame me. I have already identified the person responsible and am seeking legal recourse," she stated.

The first-year student in question has remained silent, not responding to calls or messages. Meanwhile, Banerjee claimed she had no role in the event’s planning, emphasizing that the e-invite was created entirely by students.

Defending her actions, Banerjee insisted the ‘wedding’ was nothing more than a part of a cultural event scripted by students. “They wanted a fun enactment for the freshers' welcome and requested me to play the lead role. Other faculty members were aware of it, and no one objected at the time,” she asserted.

Some students also came to her defense, labeling the act as ‘psychodrama’—a well-established therapeutic role-playing technique in psychology.

However, senior faculty members questioned the necessity of such a dramatization, particularly involving a first-year student who is yet to attain the legal age for marriage. “With first-semester examinations scheduled from January 30, why was there a need for this kind of role-play in the classroom? And why would Banerjee entertain such requests in the first place?” a senior professor remarked.

Also read: 'Do not mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poisoning charge': EC writes back to Arvind Kejriwal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

How to apply for birth certificate online in India: Step-by-step process explained AJR

How to apply for birth certificate online in India: Step-by-step process explained

'Do not mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poisoning charge: EC writes back to Arvind Kejriwal shk

'Don't mix issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with poison charge': EC asks Kejriwal to provide factual proof

Recent Stories

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra RBA

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon