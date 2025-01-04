Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large

The Dhule police have arrested two of the absconding suspects involved in the murder of Beed's Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The Dhule police have arrested two of the absconding suspects involved in the murder of Beed's Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an official confirmed on Saturday. The arrested individuals, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule (26) and Sudhir Sangle (23), were handed over to the special investigation team (SIT) from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is handling the case.

However, a third suspect, Krishna Andhale, remains at large, and the police have continued their efforts to capture him.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9 after attempting to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm managing a windmill project in the region. In connection with the extortion case, Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, had already been arrested.

To track down the remaining suspects, several police teams were deployed, and an SIT was formed to focus on their capture. The investigation team interrogated three individuals, utilized informants, and employed technical expertise to successfully locate and arrest Ghule and Sangle.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his commitment to ensuring that the guilty are held accountable. Speaking on the matter, Fadnavis emphasized that no one would be spared and that strict action would be taken against all involved in the murder.

"I have been saying since the first days that strict action will be taken against every accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. No one has the right to commit such violence. The police will take necessary action until all the culprits are hanged," he said.

"We will not allow the rule of goons to continue. No one can commit such violence, no one can demand ransom. Accordingly, we accelerated the investigation and Walmik Karad had to surrender. Now different teams have started working to nab the absconding accused in the murder. We will not spare any accused. All of them will be found," the CM added.

The case has also sparked political debate, with growing pressure on CM Fadnavis to reconsider the role of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Dhananjay Munde in light of the ongoing investigation. Some factions of the BJP and NCP have called for Munde to be relieved of his duties as Beed district Guardian Minister until the investigation is completed. NCP legislator Prakash Solanke has specifically requested that Munde be appointed to a ministerial position without any portfolio during this period.

Opposition leaders are also demanding Munde’s resignation, arguing that the sarpanch’s murder case should be moved out of Beed for a fair trial.

