    Batla House encounter convict Shahzad Ahmad dies at Delhi's AIIMS

    Suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad was found guilty of murdering Inspector MC Sharma and attempting to murder Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh by firing at them during the Batla House encounter. In the 2008 Batla House encounter case, Shahzad was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad died while receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Shahzad was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers.

    Shahzad was found guilty of murdering Inspector MC Sharma and attempting to murder Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh by firing at them. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma led the police team during the Batla House shootout when he was shot and died. Also, Shahzadwas was found guilty of assaulting police officers and interfering with their duties.

    Shahzad's arrest after an exchange of fire between police officers and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists on September 19, 2008, just a few days after serial bombings hit the national capital on September 13, 2008.

    The bomb blasts that shook Delhi, including Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, and Greater Kailash, killed at least 26 people and injured more than 130 others.

    In January 2023, Shahzad was admitted to the AIIMS and died due to a prolonged illness. In the Batla House encounter case on September 19, 2008, Shahzad was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

    According to Delhi police, Shahzad fled the scene and was later arrested, said Delhi police. A trial court tried and convicted Shahzad.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
