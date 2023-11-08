'Barbaadi ki guarantee': PM Modi slams Congress, highlights false promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi drew attention to Chhattisgarh, where he mentioned "betting," and Rajasthan, where he referred to a "red diary" of alleged Congress misdeeds. He also criticized the Congress for making a series of false promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 8) addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh' Damoh and launched a scathing attack on the Congress party. He accused the Congress of being synonymous with "barbaadi ki guarantee" and highlighted various issues in different states where the party holds power or has held power in the past.

PM Modi drew attention to Chhattisgarh, where he mentioned "betting," and Rajasthan, where he referred to a "red diary" of alleged Congress misdeeds. He also criticized the Congress for making a series of false promises in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary' of misdeeds of Congress. Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'. In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of false promises."

"The party knows that the youth of MP don't trust them due to their track record of corruption..In 2018, they promised a waiver of farmers' loans but the farmers kept waiting for 15 months and still nothing was done," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasized that the youth of Madhya Pradesh do not trust the Congress due to its track record of corruption. He pointed out that in 2018, the Congress had promised to waive farmers' loans but failed to fulfill this commitment, leaving farmers waiting for 15 months without any action.

"This is the time to remain beware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important...Congress president is controlled by a remote," PM Modi said.

"He can't do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas," he further said.

Madhya Pradesh stands as a pivotal battleground in the upcoming elections slated for November 17. These assembly elections carry tremendous importance for the state, as voters are poised to select representatives from the 230 assembly constituencies, charting the course for its future.