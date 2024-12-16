Bangladeshi traders asked to withdraw from popular Bengal fair, refunds initiated amid rising unrest

The escalating unrest in Bangladesh has cast its shadow on one of Kolkata’s most anticipated winter events, Bidhannagar Mela Utsav 2024-25, as Bangladeshi traders have been asked to withdraw their participation despite securing stalls and paying advance fees.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which oversees the event, has started refunding the advances paid by Bangladeshi stallholders to ensure a smooth and controversy-free fair. The decision comes as fears mount that their presence might spark tensions, given the current geopolitical situation.

The fair, a staple of the city’s winter festivities, will commence at Salt Lake’s Central Park fairground on Tuesday and run until January 6, featuring around 500 stalls this year. However, the absence of Bangladeshi traders, who typically draw crowds with their exquisite Dhakai and Jamdani saris, will likely leave a noticeable void.

“The presence of Bangladeshi traders may provoke a reaction. We do not want any trouble at the fair and have already returned the advance paid by some. We are trying to convince the rest to accept the refund and not to come to the fair,” said an official from the agency handling stall and pavilion bookings for the event.

This precautionary measure mirrors the one adopted by organizers of the Kolkata International Book Fair, scheduled to begin on January 28 at the same venue. It is expected to see no participation from Bangladeshi representatives this year, breaking a long-standing tradition of cross-border camaraderie.

Over the years, Bidhannagar Mela Utsav has been a platform for showcasing Bangladeshi artistry and craftsmanship, attracting large crowds. However, this year, organizers fear any potential backlash could mar the fair’s reputation.

“They were interested in putting up those stalls this year as well. Money was paid, and bookings were made, but given the present situation in Bangladesh, we are returning the money and appealing to them to not take part in the fair. It would be embarrassing and undesirable if any trouble occurs due to their participation. It would be a loss of face for us if they face any trouble here,” another official added.

BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty, who also serves as the president of the fair committee, claimed to be unaware of the developments, saying, “I am not aware of this.”

The Bidhannagar Mela Utsav has evolved into one of the city’s premier events, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Originally managed by an NGO under the Left Front’s regime, the fair has been organized by BMC since its establishment in 2015.

