Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives warm welcome in India (WATCH)

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently on a two-day visit to India, on Saturday (June 22) received a warm welcome from her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This visit marks her as the first foreign leader to visit India following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third consecutive term.

Upon her arrival at the presidential residence, Hasina was honored with a ceremonial reception at the forecourt. Following the ceremony, she and PM Modi met with ministers and delegates from both countries.

After the reception, Hasina paid her respects at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. She is scheduled for a private meeting with PM Modi later in the day, followed by delegation-level talks. Discussions are expected to include a potential trade pact, reinforcing the robust regional partnership plan established over the past decade.

The leaders will also witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and deliver press statements. PM Modi will host a banquet in Hasina's honor at Hyderabad House. Additionally, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar later in the day.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Hasina on Friday evening. "Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," Jaishankar said following the meeting.

Hasina was also among seven top leaders from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Indian neighborhood who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9. Her visit underscores the strong bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh in recent years.

Under its "Neighbourhood First" policy, India considers Bangladesh an important partner. Cooperation between the two nations extends across various sectors, including security, trade, commerce, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defense, and maritime affairs.

