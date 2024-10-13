Baba Siddique death: NCP leader got threat days before his murder

According to the police, Siddique Baba received a threat to his life 15 days ago, and his security was upgraded to the Y category.

The two suspects apprehended in the shooting of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique claim to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Cops have yet to corroborate this claim, and the gang has yet to accept responsibility for the murder, which has raised security fears ahead of the Maharashtra state elections. According to the police, Siddique Baba received a threat to his life 15 days ago, and his security was upgraded to the Y category. Several opposition figures raised worry about Siddique's death, alleging a complete breakdown in law and order in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police's statement

"We have instructed Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands...I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused...Strict action will be taken against the accused."

Accused identified

The Mumbai police have issued an official statement regarding the status of the inquiry into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to the statement, the accused's identities are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23 years old) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19 years old) from Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint was filed at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act. For eight hours, senior officers from the Mumbai police's crime division have been questioning two of the defendants in the Baba Siddique murder: Karnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap.

They disclosed that the accused had been paid in advance for their crime. They had received an arms delivery a few days before to help with the murder. The Mumbai police are currently looking for a third suspect in the murder case. Forensic teams are also working at the crime scene.

