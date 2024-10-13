Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique death: NCP leader got threat days before his murder

    According to the police, Siddique Baba received a threat to his life 15 days ago, and his security was upgraded to the Y category.

    Baba Siddique death: NCP leader got threat days before his murder RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    The two suspects apprehended in the shooting of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique claim to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Cops have yet to corroborate this claim, and the gang has yet to accept responsibility for the murder, which has raised security fears ahead of the Maharashtra state elections. According to the police, Siddique Baba received a threat to his life 15 days ago, and his security was upgraded to the Y category. Several opposition figures raised worry about Siddique's death, alleging a complete breakdown in law and order in Maharashtra.

    Mumbai Police's statement

    "We have instructed Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands...I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused...Strict action will be taken against the accused."

    Also read: Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

    Accused identified

    The Mumbai police have issued an official statement regarding the status of the inquiry into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to the statement, the accused's identities are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23 years old) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19 years old) from Uttar Pradesh.

    The complaint was filed at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act. For eight hours, senior officers from the Mumbai police's crime division have been questioning two of the defendants in the Baba Siddique murder: Karnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap.

    They disclosed that the accused had been paid in advance for their crime. They had received an arms delivery a few days before to help with the murder. The Mumbai police are currently looking for a third suspect in the murder case. Forensic teams are also working at the crime scene.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur anr

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur

    Unity is key to Nation's safety says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram coronation event vkp

    'Unity is key to Nation's safety': UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram coronation event

    Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader known for ending feud between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai vkp

    Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts on october 13 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train at Kozhikode railway station; one held anr

    Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train in Kerala's Kozhikode railway station; one held

    Recent Stories

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur anr

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur

    Baba Siddique shot dead: Know his net worth, car collection RKK

    Baba Siddique shot dead: Know his net worth, car collection

    Unity is key to Nation's safety says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram coronation event vkp

    'Unity is key to Nation's safety': UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram coronation event

    Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader known for ending feud between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai vkp

    Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts on october 13 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon