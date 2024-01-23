Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Thousands of devotees queue up for darshan a day after grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’

    The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be thrown open to the public this morning, a day after the much-celebrated consecration ceremony. Ahead of the opening, massive crowds were seen in front of the temple. The gates will open to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and then again from 2 pm to 7 pm. 

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    A day after India celebrated the much-awaited “Pran Pratishtha” of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple opened for the public for darshan from Tuesday, January 23. The gates will remain open to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and then again from 2 pm to 7 pm.

    On Tuesday morning, the first day following the Pran Pratishtha, a sizable gathering of devotees could be seen outside the temple anticipating Ram Lalla's darshan, according to media reports. Since 3am, the devotees have come to offer prayers and get Ram Lalla's darshan.

    Monday marked the completion of the great consecration event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended. Numerous politicians, celebrities from the entertainment sector, business moguls, and others were present at the event.

    The Supreme Court's decision in November 2019 to support the temple and allow the national government to erect a temple dedicated to Lord Ram is what prompted the construction of the Ram Temple. Speaking to a crowd of more than 8,000 people, Prime Minister Modi proclaimed the dedication of Ram Lalla's idol as the start of a new era.

    The Ram Temple at Ayodhya is built in the traditional Nagara architectural style. Its dimensions are 250 feet wide, 161 feet high, and it extends around 380 feet east-west. There are 44 doorways and 392 pillars supporting the temple.

    The structure of the temple was built without the use of steel or iron. Rather, the Mandir has been built using native technology and customary building materials, according to India's ancient building customs and exhibiting a dedication to sustainability.

