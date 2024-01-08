Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to be live-streamed at New York's iconic Times Square: Reports

    The consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 will be a global event, with live broadcasts across India, live-streaming at Times Square in New York City, and online streaming at Indian embassies worldwide.

    The consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, is set to reach a global audience. The live broadcast of the ceremony will not only be telecast across India at the booth level but will also be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City, as reported by media outlets. According to the reports, the eagerly awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address devotees of Bhagwan Ram both in the country and abroad during the ceremony.

    Ram Mandir consecration: Ramayan-era trees to adorn Ayodhya

    This global initiative follows the digital billboard display of the Ram Mandir at Times Square in August 2020, marking the 'Bhoomi Pujan' performed by PM Modi for the grand temple in Ayodhya.

    Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its workers to set up large screens at the booth level for the live telecast of the consecration ceremony. The objective is to provide a platform for the general public to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala.

    According to sources, the initiative aims to enable the public to have a darshan of Shri Ram Lala and be part of the significant ceremony. Additionally, party workers may engage in charitable activities such as distributing blankets, organizing community feasts ('bhandar'), or contributing through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need.

    The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (Shyam Varn) idol of Lord Ram has been carefully chosen for the ceremony, symbolizing divinity, royalty, and the pure innocence of a child.

    Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is set to officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. As part of the festivities, a grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is scheduled, aiming to feed thousands of devotees. To accommodate the expected influx of devotees, numerous tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya.

    The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is gearing up for a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people at the grand ceremony, making this a momentous and widely observed event.

