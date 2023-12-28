Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya's digital transformation: QR code transactions see a surge

    Ayodhya's metamorphosis into a Smart City unfolds with widened roads, renovated temples, and the adoption of digital payments. QR codes and online transactions redefine the economic landscape, blending tradition with modern convenience.

    Ayodhya digital transformation: From ghats to QR code transactions
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    A digital rejuvenation of sorts is happening in Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram. The symbol of deep spiritual significance for the Indian civilization is witnessing a technological leap. The city's transformation into a hub of development was set in motion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the majestic Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, marking a new era of progress.

    Ayodhya Railway station in UP renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    Already in the midst of an infrastructure resurgence, Ayodhya is being developed as a Spiritual Centre, a Global Tourism Hub, and a sustainable Smart City. Plans for an upcoming Greenfield township include lodging facilities for devotees, ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states, a tourist facilitation centre, and a world-class museum. Special attention is being given to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu River and its ghats, with the inclusion of regular cruise operations on the Saryu River.

    Rise of Digital Transactions in Ayodhya

    The city's current construction boom includes widened roads, multilayer car parks, renovated temples, and improved ghats along the Saryu River. This metamorphosis has not only awakened the once-serene town but also ignited a surge in economic activities, with a noticeable shift toward digital payments.

    Digital transactions have become prevalent across Ayodhya, simplifying the lives of local vendors and residents. Boatmen navigating the Saryu River and vendors at Hanuman Garhi are adopting digital payment methods, providing ease and efficiency in their transactions. 

    The landscape now witnesses seamless transactions via UPI, QR codes, and online payments. Shopkeepers along the riverbanks have embraced QR codes for accepting payments, and streamlining transactions for both vendors and customers. Even during evening aartis at Kanak Bhawan, donations are effortlessly made through QR codes, enhancing the overall experience for devotees. 

    Contributions to the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir beyond Rs 2,000 now require online payments, facilitated through QR codes.

    Ayodhya's shift towards digital payments aligns with the government's initiatives, including Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) and the vision of a 'Digital India.' The push for digital transactions is in sync with the Government's efforts to promote awareness about flagship central schemes, contributing to the digital transformation of India's economy.

    Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad highlighted the substantial increase in digital payment transactions, showcasing a compound annual growth rate of 45%. In the current fiscal year, digital transactions have surpassed 12,020 Crore, demonstrating a significant move toward a cashless economy.

    As Ayodhya prepares for the grand opening of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi to the public on January 23, 2023, the city not only boasts impressive infrastructure but is also digitally equipped to welcome pilgrims and tourists worldwide. The convergence of physical comfort and spiritual solace in Ayodhya promises an unparalleled experience, blending tradition with technological convenience -- a testament to the city's extraordinary renaissance.

    From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
