AWES Result 2022 likely to be declared on Feb 28; download link, steps to check

The AWES scorecard will be valid for life if the applicant begins teaching in any CBSE-accredited school (for at least one year) within three years after receiving the Army Public School scorecard.

Army Welfare Education Society, Army Public School (APS) is likely to release the AWES result 2022 on February 28 (today). The Online Screening Test (OST) exam was conducted for PRT/TGT/PRT posts.

Those who attended AWES OST on 10 February 2022 and on 19 and 20 February 2022 would be able to checkmarks from the AWES Website - awesindia.com.

How to download AWES Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of AWES - www.awesindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Result Link' available under 'OST' Section.

Step 3: You will be redirect to a new page - register.cbtexams.in/AWES/Registration.

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ Link.

Step 5: Enter your Login ID and Password.

Step 6: Download APS OST Result 2022.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future use.

Candidates who would score minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to appear for the interview round or other Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency (Stage 2 and 3) conducted by the Army Public School by their controlling management at different times in the month of March 2022.

Across India, there are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) at various Cantonments and Military Stations. There are about 8700 teachers on the roster of these schools, and they are all recruited every year. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of AWES for the latest updates.