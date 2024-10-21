Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Avoid Air India flights from November 1-19': Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warns passengers

    This is not the first time Pannun has made such threats. He issued a similar warning around the same time last year, urging people not to travel on Air India. His latest threat comes amid growing concerns about security, as several airlines in India have received hoax bomb threats in recent months.

    'Avoid Air India flights from November 1-19': Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warns passengers
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Monday (October 21) has once again issued a threat, warning passengers to avoid flying on Air India flights between November 1 and 19. Pannun, the founder of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), claimed that in light of the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide," there could be an attack targetting Air India flights during this period.

    This is not the first time Pannun has made such threats. He issued a similar warning around the same time last year, urging people not to travel on Air India. His latest threat comes amid growing concerns about security, as several airlines in India have received hoax bomb threats in recent months. Additionally, the diplomatic tension between India and Canada has heightened in recent weeks following allegations by Canada about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    In November 2023, Pannun released a video in which he claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport would be closed on November 19, coinciding with his warning about Air India flights. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Pannun with criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity on religious grounds, and various violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Pannun has a history of issuing violent threats. In December last year, he threatened to attack the Indian Parliament around December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. He also made threats against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, calling for an attack on Republic Day, January 26, 2024.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs designated Pannun a terrorist in July 2020 due to his involvement in sedition and separatist activities. His organization, SFJ, was banned by India in 2019 for its "anti-national and subversive" activities.

    SFJ calls for a separate Sikh state, and Pannun has been actively promoting the secessionist agenda from abroad, evading Indian authorities while continuing to issue threats against the nation.

