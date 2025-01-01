Atul Subhash suicide case rerun? Delhi businessman hangs self amid divorce, business dispute with wife

In a shocking incident, a bakery business owner in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself amid an ongoing divorce battle with his wife, police reported on Wednesday.

In a shocking incident, a bakery business owner in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself amid an ongoing divorce battle with his wife, police said on Wednesday. Puneet Khurana, co-founder of a famous cafe in Delhi, was found hanging in his room in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area on Tuesday evening.

According to family members, the 38-year-old entrepreneur had been deeply troubled by the escalating tension surrounding his divorce. They revealed that shortly before his death, Puneet had a phone conversation with his wife regarding their shared bakery business. During the call, his wife allegedly insisted that she could not be removed from the business despite their strained relationship and ongoing legal proceedings.

“He was already grappling with immense pressure, and this confrontation might have been the tipping point,” a relative remarked.

Police have confirmed that Puneet’s phone has been recovered and will be analyzed to find the exact cause leading to his death. They also plan to question his wife in connection with the case.

Atul Subhash suicide case rerun?

The case drew parallels to the recent Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide case. The 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in December. He left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note, and a video message, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.

According to the victim, his wife and her family had filed a slew of false cases against him.

