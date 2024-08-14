Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Attempt to save accused instead of providing justice....': Rahul Gandhi on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government, accusing it of shielding the accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Gandhi took to social media platform X to express his outrage, stating, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women."

    He further condemned the attempts to protect the accused, suggesting that it undermines both the hospital administration and local governance. Gandhi's comments come in the wake of a high-profile investigation into the tragic incident.

    "The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration. This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?" he added.

    "Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata. I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society," Gandhi further said.

    On Wednesday morning, a team of senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived in Kolkata to probe the alleged rape and murder of the young doctor, who was found dead at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The team, including medical and forensic experts, will investigate the scene and speak with witnesses and hospital staff.

    The CBI has organized its investigation into three key groups. One group will examine the crime scene and interview medical personnel, another will seek custody of the arrested civic volunteer implicated in the case, and a third group will coordinate with Kolkata Police officials. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the case.

    The Calcutta High Court recently transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI. The court had ordered the city police to hand over the case diary and related documents to the central agency by the evening of August 13 and by 10 am on August 14, respectively.

    The Kolkata Police have already transferred Sanjoy Roy, who was arrested in connection with the case, to the CBI after his medical tests. The central agency is also expected to seek call details of the deceased and those present at the hospital on the day of the incident as part of its ongoing investigation.

