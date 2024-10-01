Athletes thank CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring sportspersons, transforming sports landscape

Deepesh Kumar, participant, Paralympic Games-2024, stated: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Yogi government for honoring athletes, especially those with disabilities. Such recognition is significant, as it is not common elsewhere. In addition to honor, athletes are also receiving financial incentives.

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored medal-winning athletes from the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Tuesday, the athletes and sportspersons expressed their gratitude to the CM, hailing his Sports Policy as a 'game-changer'.

Acknowledging the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh's sports landscape since CM Yogi took office in 2017, athletes expressed that when they compete with dedication, the Yogi government rewards them with respect, recognition, and awards, serving as powerful motivation. They highlighted that the Chief Minister's public acknowledgment of athletes on stage—a practice uncommon in the past—instills a heightened sense of responsibility to excel.

"As I can recall we earned a medal at the 2016 Paralympics as well, but we did not receive similar respect at that time. However, after winning two medals in the 2020 Paralympics, we felt a marked difference in recognition. The respect was also given for our achievements at the Asian Games. The respect athletes are experiencing in 2024 is now visible to everyone", said Praveen Kumar, Gold Medalist, Paralympic Games-2024.

He added: "Under Chief Minister Yogi's leadership, significant progress is being made in sports in Uttar Pradesh, with numerous positive changes taking place. The Yogi government has not only implemented a comprehensive Sports Policy but is also actively encouraging athletes."

Echoing him, Rajkumar Pal, Bronze Medalist, Hockey, remarked: "Uttar Pradesh's sports policy is highly commendable and has been a great source of motivation for athletes. In the past, medal-winning players did not receive as much support, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has made significant strides in uplifting sports and athletes. The development of stadiums in both urban and rural areas will nurture emerging talents by offering them the facilities they need to excel.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Bronze Medalist, Hockey, said: "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally invited the athletes on stage to honor them and awarded substantial prize money. This recognition in their home state not only instils a sense of pride in athletes, but also bestows on them the responsibility to perform even better. The awards, recognition, and prize money provided by the state government not only contribute to a successful career but also help athletes establish a distinct identity."

He added, "Under CM Yogi's visionary leadership, stadiums are being constructed in every district, providing crucial infrastructure for sports development. As a sports enthusiast, Yogi Adityanath is actively supporting athletes, which has become a significant boon for us."

"Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, mini stadiums, full-scale stadiums, synthetic grounds, and other facilities are being developed to support and promote athletes. The Eklavya Krida Kosh is proving highly beneficial, and prestigious awards like the Laxman and Rani Lakshmibai honors are being conferred on deserving players. This has significantly elevated the state's reputation in the field of sports."

Yash Kumar, participant, Paralympic Games-2024, asserted: "We are deeply grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for meeting with us despite his busy schedule. His gesture of taking a selfie with us is truly heartwarming. After honoring us following the Para Asian Games, and now again after the Paralympic Games, his continued support is truly appreciated. We pray for the strength to keep performing well, and for Yogi ji to continue leading as Chief Minister, so that we may keep progressing under his leadership."

Prachi Chaudhary, participant, Olympics-2024, remarked: "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has greatly advanced sports activities in Uttar Pradesh, with the state's sports landscape flourishing since his leadership began. We are grateful to CM Yogi for organizing this felicitation ceremony in our honor."

Priyanka Goswami, participant, Olympic Games-2024, added: "Having participated in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, I have received recognition from the Uttar Pradesh government. Being awarded prize money and job opportunities is a tremendous honor for athletes. The fact that CM Yogi takes time out of his busy schedule to support us is truly a blessing for all of us.

