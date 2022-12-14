Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram couple booked for 'sexually exploiting' adopted children

    Nitin Sharma and his wife, residents of Sector 10, Gurugram, had adopted a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother from Kolkata on March 30. However, they left the children back in Kolkata on July 12. They have been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting two minor siblings.

    Gurugram couple booked for sexually exploiting adopted children gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    According to authorities, a couplehas been charged with abusing two young siblings they had adopted through a group in Kolkata for over three months before returning them. They said that the issue was discovered while the kids were being examined by a doctor. On November 29, Deepak Sinha filed a complaint at the Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata on behalf of the Indian Society for Rehabilitation.

    On March 30, Sector 10 residents Nitin Sharma and his wife adopted a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sibling from Kolkata. However, the lawsuit claims that on July 12, they abandoned the kids in Kolkata. 

    Also Read | Explained: Why China wants control of Yangtse area

    According to the police, the matter came to light after the children were medically examined in compliance with orders of government guidelines, PTI reported.

    A board of physicians examined the two brothers before returning them to the shelter home where they had been residing before being adopted. According to Sinha's accusation, it was discovered during the medical examination that the youngsters had been sexually exploited. According to the police, a zero FIR was filed based on the complaint at the Rabindra Sarobar police station, and the case file was forwarded to the Gurugram police.

    Also Read | Days after Tawang clash, IAF to hold massive exercise to test capabilities on China front

    On December 9, the accused couple was the subject of an FIR. The couple was booked under sections 354 (molestation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, section 10 of the POCSO Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

    "The Kolkata police have some information that we are expecting. Indicted will soon be taken into custody," Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumari, the investigating officer, stated.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Also Read: Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big relief for passengers Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport airlines issue advisory gcw

    Relief for passengers! Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport, airlines issue advisory

    Why China wants control of Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector

    Explained: Why China wants control of Yangtse area in Tawang

    Asianet News Dialogues with Air Vice Marshal BK Murali Retd

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Can India get PoK back by taking on both Pakistan and China? Answer is NO'

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data AJR

    Delhi airport mess: Centre tells airlines to deploy adequate manpower, show real-time data

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here - adt

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood

    China amassing forces along LAC; Tawang clash shows provocative trend: US

    China amassing forces along LAC; Tawang clash shows provocative trend: US

    Big relief for passengers Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport airlines issue advisory gcw

    Relief for passengers! Smooth movement observed at Delhi IGI Airport, airlines issue advisory

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Netizens call her 'Future porn star of India', gets brutally trolled for strappy black monokini RBA

    Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Netizens call her 'Future porn star of India', gets trolled for her strappy monokini

    US President Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law calls it vital step towards equality gcw

    'Today's a good day...' US President Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon