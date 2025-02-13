Assam CM alleges Gogoi's wife has ISI links; Jorhat MP calls it a diversion tactic

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s parliamentary focus on defence issues intensified after marrying a British national. He questioned Gogoi’s 2015 meeting with Pakistan’s then-High Commissioner, hinting at political motives behind his actions.

Assam Chief Minister Himnta Biswa Sarma on Thursday again in an apparent attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the latter's questions in parliament after his marriage to a British revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters. The Assam Chief Minister further raised questions on the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr. Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha.

Sarma pointed out that the MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, and raised concerns about the purpose of the meeting.

A day ago, commenting on reports of linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani Government and George Soros's Open Society, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course."

"The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding close their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization," Sarma said.

Gogoi, the MP from Jorhat, has, however, rejected the allegations stating that it was "only to divert attention" from allegations made against Sarma.

The Assam CM also referred to the MP's startup, Policy for Youth, which took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials, despite India's official protest over the Pakistani High Commission's involvement in internal matters like the Hurriyat Conference.



"This visit occurred despite India's official protest against the Pakistani High Commission's interference in internal matters, particularly its involvement with the Hurriyat Conference. Ignoring these concerns, the MP took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials," Sarma posted on X.

"Soon after, his startup published an article in The Hindu criticising the Border Security Force's handling of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. A closer examination of his parliamentary questions revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters, including enquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India's arms factories, aeronautical defence, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches--marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest," he added.

Additionally, Sarma raised concerns over the Congress MP's marriage to a British citizen with professional ties to the Pakistani establishment, stating that before their marriage, the British citizen had worked for an American senator with links to Pakistan and later spent time in Pakistan, working for an organisation believed to be associated with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Interestingly, these developments occurred immediately after his marriage to a British citizen with a professional background that raises further questions. Before their marriage, she had worked for an American senator known for close ties with the Pakistani establishment and later spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organisation widely believed to be a front for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The timing of these events adds another layer of intrigue to the MP's evolving political stance and actions," he said.

In another post on X on Thursday, the Assam CM shared a picture of Congress MP Gogoi with the then-Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit.



"Such a high-level interaction with the ambassador of an adversarial nation requires MEA approval and a post-meeting debriefing. Hope the Hon'ble MP complied with these requirements, as national security must always take precedence over politics," CM Sarma wrote.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP shrugged aside all the allegations made by Sarma, stating that if his wife was accused of being an ISI agent, he might as well be called an R&AW agent.

"If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am an R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me. The Assam Chief Minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him," Gogoi said.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia had on February 12 said, "Very disturbing and serious facts have come to light that the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi and his wife have links with Pakistan and the ISI. I am saying this with some responsibility that Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn, has links with Tauqir Sheikh who happens to be the advisor in the Pakistan Planning Commission."

"This is a serious issue which poses a threat to the national security of the country therefore, we wish to ask Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge that Gaurav Gogoi needs to come out and give clear details of Elizabeth's association with ISI and Pakistan...Why is Elizabeth Colburn working with Pakistani ISI agents? Are they working in furtherance of the statement made by Mr Rahul Gandhi that the fight of Rahul Gandhi and Congress is with the Indian state?," the BJP leader said.

Further, Bhatia said, "Will the Congress start supporting ISI and Pakistan to make their political ends meet? Does this not jeopardize the national security of the country if Mr Gaurav Gogoi continues on the important post of Deputy Leader of the opposition, especially when he has access to very sensitive information pertaining to national security... Why is it that the Congress party always turns out to be the best friend of Pakistan and ISI when it comes to Conspiring against India?..."

