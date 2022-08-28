Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

India is up against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. The latter has been rattled out for 147, thanks to a four-for from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thus, netizens were gladdened but it.

It was a competitive performance from India in terms of bowling against Pakistan in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The latter was rattled out for 147 by the 20th over. For Pakistan, opener Mohammad Rizwan (43) was the top scorer, while for India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on top form, using his veteran experience and claiming a four-for. Consequently, the netizens were gladdened by his performance.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, as Bhuvneshwar gave India the opening breakthrough in the third over of the Powerplay, dismissing captain Babar Azam (10) with just 15 runs on the board. It was not until the 17th over that he dismissed Asif Ali (9) at 114.

ALSO WATCH: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: VIRAT KOHLI WISHED BY TEAMMATES AHEAD OF HIS 100TH T20I GAME

A couple of runs later, in the following over, Mohammad Nawaz (1) was the next to depart. His final wicket was that of Naseem Shah (0), who he trapped leg-before in the 19th at 128. As a result, he became the Indian with the best figures in T20Is against Pakistan. In this format, it was also the first time the Indian pacers had bagged all ten wickets in an innings.

Brief scores: PAK 147 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan- 43; Bhuvneshwar- 4/26, Pandya- 3/25) vs IND