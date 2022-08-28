Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    India is up against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. The latter has been rattled out for 147, thanks to a four-for from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thus, netizens were gladdened but it.

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

    It was a competitive performance from India in terms of bowling against Pakistan in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The latter was rattled out for 147 by the 20th over. For Pakistan, opener Mohammad Rizwan (43) was the top scorer, while for India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on top form, using his veteran experience and claiming a four-for. Consequently, the netizens were gladdened by his performance.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, as Bhuvneshwar gave India the opening breakthrough in the third over of the Powerplay, dismissing captain Babar Azam (10) with just 15 runs on the board. It was not until the 17th over that he dismissed Asif Ali (9) at 114.

    ALSO WATCH: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: VIRAT KOHLI WISHED BY TEAMMATES AHEAD OF HIS 100TH T20I GAME

    A couple of runs later, in the following over, Mohammad Nawaz (1) was the next to depart. His final wicket was that of Naseem Shah (0), who he trapped leg-before in the 19th at 128. As a result, he became the Indian with the best figures in T20Is against Pakistan. In this format, it was also the first time the Indian pacers had bagged all ten wickets in an innings.
    Brief scores: PAK 147 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan- 43; Bhuvneshwar- 4/26, Pandya- 3/25) vs IND

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH) RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's hit song goes viral on YouTube (WATCH)

    football AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon