Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Hardik Pandya never showed any panic' - Rohit Sharma

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    India was on top of its game as it edged Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. While Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touches to India's win, skipper Rohit Sharma lauded him.

    Image credit: PTI

    It was a cheeky but brave performance by Team India, as it sneaked past arch-rival Pakistan by five wickets in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As a result, India has gone atop its Group A table, while it's run-rate is slightly on the edge since it won the tie with just a couple of balls to spare. Nevertheless, everyone talks about all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who did a great job across departments and hit the winning runs to get the job done and avenge India's defeat to the side last year during the ICC T20 World Cup at the same venue. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was all-praise for him.

    Image credit: PTI

    During the post-match presentation, Rohit reckoned, "Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we could win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief, and these things can happen when you have that belief. Since the time he [Pandya] has made his comeback, he's been brilliant."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK: 'I TRY TO KEEP THINGS SIMPLE' - PANDYA AFTER HITTING THE WINNING 6

    Image credit: PTI

    "When he [Pandya] was not part of the team, he figured out what he needed to do to his body and fitness regime, and now, he is clocking 140+ easily. We all know his batting quality, and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball," continued Rohit.

    Image credit: PTI

    "He [Pandya] can bowl quickly. We saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game, and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure with ten runs per over needed, you can panic, but he never showed any of that," Rohit concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: I try to keep things simple - Hardik Pandya after hitting the winning 6-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'I try to keep things simple' - Pandya after hitting the winning 6

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Astrology Daily Horoscope Predictions for August 29, 2022

    Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Gemini must control anger, Aries must not be overconfident

    Liger weekend box office collection vijay deverakonda Ananya Panday film registers poor performance on Sunday drb

    Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s film registers poor performance over weekend

    Shefali Jariwala turns bridesmaid; actress gives major fashion tips for girls planning their friend's SHAADI RBA

    Shefali Jariwala turns bridesmaid; actress gives major fashion tips for girls planning their friend's SHAADI

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon