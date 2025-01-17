AAP's Kejriwal urges PM Modi for 50% metro fare subsidy for students, proposes 50:50 burden share

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convenor, has written to PM Modi urging a 50% discount on Delhi Metro fares for students, proposing equal contribution from both the Delhi and Central governments. He also plans to introduce free bus travel for students in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to implement a 50% discount on Delhi Metro fares for students. In his letter, Kejriwal emphasized that both the Delhi and Central governments should equally share the costs involved in providing this concession.

Kejriwal highlighted that a large number of students in Delhi rely on the Metro for their daily commute to schools and colleges. The proposed fare discount, he believes, would help reduce the financial burden on students and make commuting more affordable.



"The Delhi Metro plays a crucial role in the lives of students in Delhi, and many of them depend on it for their daily travel. To ease their financial burden, I am proposing a 50% concession on metro fares for students," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Kejriwal also pointed out that Delhi Metro is a joint venture between the Central and Delhi governments, which equally share the funding for its operations. Therefore, he proposed that both governments contribute equally to cover the costs of the fare reduction.



Additionally, Kejriwal shared that the Delhi government is planning to make bus travel free for students. He expressed hope that Prime Minister Modi would support the initiative and help implement the proposed discounts.

It is worth mentioning that bus rides are already free for women passengers in Delhi, and the AAP-led government now plans to extend the benefit to students.

