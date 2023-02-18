CBI summons Manish Sisodia again for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday. Reacting to this, Sisodia said he had cooperated with the agency in the past and would continue to do so.

Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted on Saturday that he has been summoned by CBI to their headquarters on Sunday. This is in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi: "CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have used the full power of ED and CBI against me. The officials had raided my house, searched my bank locker but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so."

The CBI officials had visited the office of Manish Sisodia in January 2023 to seek some records related to the Delhi Excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly claimed that it was BJP's ploy to create the chaos in connection with the New Excise Policy.

In August of last year, the CBI filed a FIR in a special court against Sisodia and 14 other people under a number of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), as well as section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with using unfair advantage to influence a public servant through dishonest or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

Lieutenant governor Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November last year.