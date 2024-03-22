Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police

    In response to the prevailing unrest, the Delhi Assembly canceled its scheduled sitting for Friday. A notification issued by the Deputy Secretary announced the rescheduling of the assembly session to March 27, citing the Hon'ble Speaker's directive.

    Amid a wave of protests following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, several AAP leaders, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were on Friday (March 22) detained by the Delhi Police. The AAP staged a protest against the BJP's involvement in CM Kejriwal's arrest over the excise policy case.

    Taking to X, Delhi minister Atishi said, "I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in a false case, then the peaceful protesters are also being arrested. If this is not murder of democracy then what is it?"

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition

    The protests unfolded near the ITO, situated in close proximity to both the AAP and BJP headquarters. Despite police warnings due to the enforcement of Section 144, prohibiting gatherings, party leaders and supporters persisted with their demonstration.

    Expressing her discontent, Delhi minister Atishi, detained during the peaceful protest, highlighted the erosion of democratic values. Meanwhile, DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan increased the security measures around the court premises and clarified the imposition of Section 144 on DD Marg due to its non-designated protest status.

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

