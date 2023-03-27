Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country: India to Nepal

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

India has asked Nepal's government to prevent extremist preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, from leaving the country and to arrest him if he tries to use an Indian passport or another fake passport to do so, according to a media report on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has asked the government organisations to detain Singh if he tries to exit Nepal in a letter that was submitted to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, according to the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

''Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,'' the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it. The letter read, "The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to allow Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and to arrest him if he attempts to flee the country using an Indian passport or any other fake passport without informing this mission."

The letter and Singh's personal information have been distributed to all relevant organizations, including hotels and flights, according to the article, which cited a number of sources.

Since the police initiated a raid on Singh on March 18, who is alleged to have many passports with different names, he has been on the run. The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Meanwhile, a massive number of Khalistan supporters staged a protest at the iconic Times Square in New York to express support for the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The protesters took out a car rally that originated from the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood and culminated at Times Square in the heart of Manhattan city on Sunday afternoon amid tight security.

