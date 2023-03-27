Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country: India to Nepal

    In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

    Arrest Amritpal Singh if he attempts to flee to a third country India to Nepal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    India has asked Nepal's government to prevent extremist preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, from leaving the country and to arrest him if he tries to use an Indian passport or another fake passport to do so, according to a media report on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has asked the government organisations to detain Singh if he tries to exit Nepal in a letter that was submitted to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, according to the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

    ''Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,'' the paper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it. The letter read, "The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to allow Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and to arrest him if he attempts to flee the country using an Indian passport or any other fake passport without informing this mission."

    Also Read | Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    The letter and Singh's personal information have been distributed to all relevant organizations, including hotels and flights, according to the article, which cited a number of sources.

    Since the police initiated a raid on Singh on March 18, who is alleged to have many passports with different names, he has been on the run. The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

    Meanwhile, a massive number of Khalistan supporters staged a protest at the iconic Times Square in New York to express support for the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The protesters took out a car rally that originated from the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood and culminated at Times Square in the heart of Manhattan city on Sunday afternoon amid tight security.

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community AJR

    Watch: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Getting an ass to run a horse's race': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Getting an ass to run a horse's race': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

    We are worried about his safety': Atiq Ahmed's sister fears for his life; check details AJR

    'We are worried about his safety': Atiq Ahmed's sister fears for his life; check details

    Recent Stories

    Jubilee Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy look It is dedicated to my father Biswajeet RBA

    Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy’s look, "It is dedicated to my father, Biswajeet"

    Watch Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community AJR

    Watch: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's house attacked by Banjara community

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Congress leader Srinivas faces flak for calling Smriti Irani 'goongi-behri'

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users - gps

    Watch: This toilet burns poop into ash; viral video surprises social media users

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets AJR

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown to find missing 653 bullets

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon