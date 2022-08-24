Army warns against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms in Kashmir

The Army has applied to the Controller General's Office of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks and expects to receive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) soon, as per the army officer.

In the interest of national security, the Army warned the public on Wednesday against the unauthorised sale of outfits resembling its combat uniforms, according to an official.

The Northern Army Command, in collaboration with the police, has already conducted a series of awareness campaigns in Udhampur to discourage sellers from selling unlicensed uniforms, he said.

The measure was implemented because easy access to Indian Army uniforms in open markets poses a potential threat to the security of military establishments and their personnel, according to the Northern Command's public relations officer.

"The Indian Army has now planned to take tough action against dealers selling unauthorised but nearly identical looking pattern and fabric uniforms," he added.

According to the officer, the Army has applied to the Controller General's Office of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks and expects to obtain Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) soon.

Once the IPR process is completed, the Army can take legal action and prosecute unlicensed sellers of combat fabric material.

He stated that the Indian Army had established ownership of the pattern and design with the unveiling of a new combat outfit in January.

Shopkeepers responded positively and agreed to work with the Army, he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: BrahMos accidental firing: 3 IAF officers sacked for violating SOP

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

Also Read: Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army, but couldn't; here is why