BREAKING: Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh; 9 killed, many injured

The accident happened at around 4:45 PM when the troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. Rescue operations are still continuing at the accident site.

Nine Indian Army personnel, including two Junior Commissioned Officers, lost their lives in an accident seven kilometres away from Kyari town in Ladakh when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge. Some army personnel were injured in the incident.

