    BREAKING: Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh; 9 killed, many injured

    The accident happened at around 4:45 PM when the troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. Rescue operations are still continuing at the accident site.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 9:14 PM IST

    Nine Indian Army personnel, including two Junior Commissioned Officers, lost their lives in an accident seven kilometres away from Kyari town in Ladakh when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge. Some army personnel were injured in the incident.

    The accident happened at around 4:45 PM when the troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh.

    Rescue operations are still continuing at the accident site.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 9:36 PM IST
