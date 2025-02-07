'Make noise and you'll be shot': Armed men loot petrol pump in Bihar's Saharsa, escape with Rs 25,000 | WATCH

Four armed criminals looted Rs 25,000 at gunpoint from Pooja Petrol Pump in Bihar’s Saharsa. The crime, caught on CCTV, sparked outrage. Eyewitnesses were helpless, and police patrols were absent. Authorities are analyzing the footage, investigating, and intensifying searches to nab the culprits.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

A shocking robbery took place at a petrol pump in Bihar’s Saharsa district, where four armed criminals looted Rs 25,000 at gunpoint. The daring heist occurred at Pooja Petrol Pump in the Tiri area under the Baijnathpur police station limits. The entire crime was caught on CCTV, and the footage has now surfaced online, sparking outrage among residents.  

According to reports, four masked men arrived on two motorcycles at the petrol pump. One of them first pretended to get his bike refuelled. As soon as the fuel was filled, he turned his bike around, pulled out a gun, and threatened the petrol pump employee, warning, "If you make any noise, you will be shot." The criminals then forcibly snatched a bag containing cash from the cashier and quickly fled the scene.  

Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1.5 crore cash in raid linked to Santanu Mohapatra's illegal assets case (WATCH)

Eyewitnesses revealed that a security guard at the petrol pump attempted to intervene with a stick, but one of the robbers pointed a pistol at him, forcing him to back off. Several customers were present at the time but were too shocked to react.  

Following the incident, panic has spread among residents and business owners. Many are questioning the police’s efficiency, as there was reportedly no patrolling in the area when the robbery took place. Additionally, the 112 emergency response teams were absent, making it easier for the criminals to execute their plan and escape without resistance.  

As soon as the police received information about the robbery, they rushed to the scene and began investigating. Saharsa Superintendent of Police Himanshu also reviewed the situation. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the criminals, and checking has been intensified in surrounding areas.  

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

Saharsa Sadar SDPO Alok Kumar assured that the matter is being taken seriously and that police are working to track down and arrest the culprits. “CCTV footage is being scanned, and investigations are underway. We will take strict action against those involved in this crime,” he stated.  

This incident has further fueled fear among local traders and residents, who are already concerned about the rising crime rate in Saharsa. 

