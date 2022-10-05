'Armed forces are real pride of India': Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli

After performing 'Shastra Puja' at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand, Rajnath Singh said, "We are confident that our military will keep our country safe. Our armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel are the pride of our country."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the country's armed forces on Wednesday, saying they are the "pride of the nation."

After performing 'Shastra Puja' at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Rajnath Singh said, "We are confident that our military will keep our country safe. Our armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel are the pride of our country." In addition, India is the only country where both "Shaastra" and "Shastra" are worshipped.

While interacting with Army personnel stationed at a forward post near the China border in Uttarakhand, Singh made the comments.

He was also seen with the most recent weapons and equipment used by the Army on the front lines.

He performed the 'puja' to commemorate Vijayadashmi, which is celebrated to bid farewell to Goddess Durga, representing a day that represents the triumph of good over evil.

According to legend, on this day, Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a nine-day battle.

The day is also observed to commemorate Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, the king of Lanka.

Dussehra is celebrated with religious zeal throughout the country. Ramlila, a dramatic folk re-enactment of Lord Ram's life, is staged for ten days and concludes on Dussehra.

To symbolise the destruction of evil, the effigies of the ten-headed demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran, and his son Indrajit are set ablaze with fireworks.

Rajnath Singh is in Uttarakhand for two days beginning Tuesday to celebrate Vijayadashmi with Jawans. He later arrived in Badridham and prayed at the Badrinath temple. He also had 'Bada Khana' with the soldiers in Dehradun on Tuesday.

