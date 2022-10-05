Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Armed forces are real pride of India': Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli

    After performing 'Shastra Puja' at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand, Rajnath Singh said, "We are confident that our military will keep our country safe. Our armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel are the pride of our country."
     

    Armed forces are real pride of India: Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the country's armed forces on Wednesday, saying they are the "pride of the nation."

    After performing 'Shastra Puja' at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Rajnath Singh said, "We are confident that our military will keep our country safe. Our armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel are the pride of our country." In addition, India is the only country where both "Shaastra" and "Shastra" are worshipped.

     

     

    While interacting with Army personnel stationed at a forward post near the China border in Uttarakhand, Singh made the comments.

    He was also seen with the most recent weapons and equipment used by the Army on the front lines.

    He performed the 'puja' to commemorate Vijayadashmi, which is celebrated to bid farewell to Goddess Durga, representing a day that represents the triumph of good over evil.

    According to legend, on this day, Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a nine-day battle.

    The day is also observed to commemorate Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, the king of Lanka.

    Dussehra is celebrated with religious zeal throughout the country. Ramlila, a dramatic folk re-enactment of Lord Ram's life, is staged for ten days and concludes on Dussehra.

    To symbolise the destruction of evil, the effigies of the ten-headed demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran, and his son Indrajit are set ablaze with fireworks.

    Rajnath Singh is in Uttarakhand for two days beginning Tuesday to celebrate Vijayadashmi with Jawans. He later arrived in Badridham and prayed at the Badrinath temple. He also had 'Bada Khana' with the soldiers in Dehradun on Tuesday.

    Also read: Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

    Also read: 'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant

    Also read: 'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims AJR

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip gcw

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip

    Uttarkashi Avalanche Update: 6 injured mountaineers rescued, operation continue

    Uttarkashi rescue update: 8 more mountaineers rescued, total evacuations 14

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant AJR

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant

    Recent Stories

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified-ayh

    CWG 2026: Shooting is back, wrestling and archery disqualified

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims AJR

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip gcw

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip

    Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in Adipurush His fees will blow your mind drb

    Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’? His fees will blow your mind

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon