    Anna Hazare suspends hunger strike against Maharashtra's government wine policy

    Anna Hazare had earlier announced an indefinite hunger strike beginning February 14 in response to the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmednagar, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
    Anna Hazare announced that he has suspended his proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra's wine policy. He said he has received a letter from the secretary of the concerned department. In the letter, the official assured that people's decisions would be considered before implementing the policy while talking to reporters on Sunday. 

    Anna Hazare had declared an indefinite hunger strike beginning February 14 in response to the Maharashtra government's decision to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. He wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister announcing the hunger strike. 

    The letter read that if the government decided to sell the wine considering the sentiments of the workers and the people across the state, he would agitate. He will call for an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 at the Yadav Baba temple at Ralegan Siddhi. 

    He wrote the decision appears to have been made solely to benefit the state's growing revenue and the interests of wine growers and sellers. However, the government does not seem to believe that this decision will result in young children becoming addicted to young people, and women may also suffer due to this decision.

    Earlier, the Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores throughout the state for a 5,000 annual licensing fee.

    As per the state cabinet, the decision is intended to provide Indian wineries with a more accessible marketing channel.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
