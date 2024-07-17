Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault

    According to reports, the accused attempted to recreate the assault they had witnessed in the videos. The victim, last seen playing in a village park, was subjected to unimaginable violence before her body was concealed and disposed.

    Three school-going boys who have been jailed for their alleged involvement in the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh, a crime reportedly influenced by their viewing of pornographic videos on their phones. The tragic incident took place on July 7 in Nandyal district, where the minors allegedly assaulted the girl, strangled her, and then disposed of her body in the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation Canal near Krishna River.

    According to reports, the accused attempted to recreate the assault they had witnessed in the videos. The victim, last seen playing in a village park, was subjected to unimaginable violence before her body was concealed and disposed. Despite extensive search efforts involving six police teams, expert swimmers, dog squads, drone cameras, and disaster response units, the girl's body has yet to be recovered.

    Authorities have intensified their search operations, employing technical expertise and conducting a reconstruction of the crime scene to locate the victim's remains. The investigation has also led to the arrest of two male relatives who aided in hiding and destroying evidence related to the crime.

    "The minor boys have been arrested and may be sent to an observation home later," the police said.

    Police have deployed six teams, including expert swimmers, dog squads, drone cameras, and technical units, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), to conduct an extensive search operation for the victim's body, authorities confirmed.

    Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the minor girl.

