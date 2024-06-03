Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amul announces hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from June 3: Check new rate list here

    The price of Amul milk across all variants has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said. This is in view of the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. With this, the price of the Amul milk pouch will go up by Rs 2 per litre in all markets across the country.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    The price of fresh milk was raised by Rs 2 per litre in all markets nationwide as of June 3, 2024, by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the Amul brand.

    Amul Taaza and Gold will now cost Rs 2 more per litre, Amul Buffalo Milk will cost Rs 3 more per litre, and the remaining brands will cost Rs 1 more per litre. The increase is being ascribed by the federation to rising input prices. Amul buffalo milk would now cost Rs 73 per litre and cow milk Rs 58 per litre after the change.

    "The rise in the overall cost of operations and milk production is the reason for this price hike. In addition, our member unions have raised farmer prices for milk procurement by around 6-8% over the past year," the GCMMF, the nation's biggest dairy producer, stated in a statement.

    Amul announces hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from June 3: Check new rate list here gcw

    Amul released a statement saying, "It is noteworthy to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increases in the prices of fresh milk pouch in major markets. The GCMMF claims that Amul gives milk farmers around 80 paise for every rupee that customers pay. "The price revision will support our milk producers in maintaining fair milk prices and motivate them to aim for increased milk production."

    With the most recent increase, the Amul Gold half-litre pouch will now retail for Rs 34 instead of Rs 33, and the one-litre pouch will now retail for Rs 68 instead of Rs 66. Comparably, the one-litre pouch from Amul Cow Milk will now retail for Rs 57 instead of Rs 56, and the half-litre pouch will now sell for Rs 29 instead of Rs 28. Not just this. The price of Amul Taaza's half-litre bag is now Rs 28 instead of Rs 27, and the price of its one-litre pack is now Rs 56 as MRP instead of Rs 54.

    In the Amul Buffalo Milk segment, then firm raised Rs 2 per half litre on MRP and now it will be sold at Rs 37. The price increase for one litre is Rs 3, meaning the MRP is now Rs 73. The Sagar Skimmed Milk category has not undergone any modifications, and the current MRP of Rs 20 for a half-litre and Rs 40 for a litre will be charged for these products.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
