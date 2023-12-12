Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Amit Shah keeps rewriting history': Rahul Gandhi on remarks against Jawaharlal Nehru

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (December 12) criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, asserting that Shah lacks historical understanding and tends to rewrite it.

    Addressing reporters outside Parliament, the Wayanad MP defended Nehru's contributions, highlighting his dedication to the nation, including years spent in jail. He cast doubt on Shah's grasp of history, noting his tendency to distort facts.

    Gandhi reiterated the Congress' demand for a caste-based census, accusing the government of sidestepping discussions on this critical issue. He alleged that the government's focus on other matters was aimed at diverting attention from crucial topics like the caste census and where the country's finances are being directed.

    Emphasizing the party's commitment to the rights of the underprivileged, Gandhi asserted, "We will pursue this matter to ensure that the impoverished receive their due."

    When questioned about the BJP's choice for Chhattisgarh's chief minister, Gandhi pointed out the presence of an OBC chief minister in their state. He raised concerns about the representation of OBCs, Dalits, and tribals within institutional structures, questioning the marginal presence of these communities in key administrative roles.

    In response to the recent debate in the Rajya Sabha on two bills concerning Jammu and Kashmir, where Amit Shah blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the region's predicament, Rahul Gandhi criticized Shah's assertion, defending Nehru's role while questioning the current government's handling of crucial societal representation issues.

