Amid concerns over 'love jihad', MP govt says entry in Garba pandals after checking ID cards

The Madhya Pradesh government has instructed Garba organisers only to allow individuals entry into the dance pandal after verifying their identification cards.

"The festival of Maa Durga, Navratri, is the centre of our faith. To maintain peace and harmony on such a holy occasion, the organisers have been instructed to allow entry into the Garba events only after checking ID cards," Narottam Mishra, the state Home Minister, said on Tuesday.

The state government's spokesperson, Mishra, stated that people's identity cards should be checked to avoid any unpleasant situations on such occasions. According to PTI, the minister said that anyone could come and pray to the Goddess.

The decision comes just days after Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur asserted that such gatherings had evolved into a form of 'love jihad.' To avoid 'love jihad,' Thakur, the state's minister of culture in the BJP-run government, advised visitors to Garbas to bring identification cards.

"The Garba organisers are now on high alert. Visitors to Garbas should bring identification cards. No one (should be permitted) without identification. This is sound advice for everyone. Garbas had become a tool for love jihad. That is why we want to ensure that no one enters a Garba pandal while concealing his identity. This is both advice and a warning," the BJP leader said.

She later stated that Muslims are welcome at Garba pandals if they believe in idol worship. "Muslim men who believe in idol worship will only be welcomed at Garba venues if female family members accompany them," she added.

Garba is a traditional Hindu dance performed during the nine-day Durga festival, which begins on Monday. About love jihad, Hindu right-wing groups refer to 'love jihad' as a conspiracy in which Hindu girls are allegedly lured by men from the Muslim community and forced to convert to Islam upon marriage.

