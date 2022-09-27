Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantras and Bhog

    On the second day of Navaratri, the second form of Devi Durga, Maa Brahmachari, is worshipped. On this auspicious day, certain rituals should be followed. For more information and details on it, read on. 
     

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India. The festival celebrations last for nine days. This year Navratri will begin on September 26. This festival is celebrated with great joy and many festivities.

    The festival is dedicated to the goddess Durga, which falls during the onset of autumn or the month of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha. On each day, there are forms of Durga that are celebrated on a particular day. On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmachari is worshipped. 

    Maa Brahmachari is signified as the lady who practised the toughest penance and rigid austerity, due to which she is named Brahmachari. The deity of the Goddess holds a mala in her right hand and kamandal in her left. Hibiscus and lotus flowers are used to garland the Goddess. She is always represented as barefooted.

    The second day of Navratri falls on November 27. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi from 3:08 AM to 2:28 AM on September 28 will be considered auspicious to perform a pooja. The bright colour on this day is red, and the colour red is associated with violent nature and rage. 

    On this day, devotees wake up early to be present for the pooja and wear new clothes. In Pooja Vidhi, Maa Brahmachari is dipped in honey and milk. Devotees offer flowers, sandalwood, milk, rice, curd, and curd to the goddess. She is worshipped with hibiscus and withe lotus during the pooja. 

    Prasad, made out of sugar, is offered to her. 
    On this day, the mantra told is 
    Om Sadhana Karapadmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu
    Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama
    Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah ॥

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
