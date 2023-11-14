Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aluva rape and murder case Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment

    Aluva rape and murder case: The Ernakulam POCSO court on Tuesday (Nov 14) sentenced the death penalty to the convict Ashfaq Alam in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva under IPC Section 302.

     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO Court on Tuesday (Nov 14) pronounced the death penalty for the convict Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, in the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on July 28. Within three and a half months of the incident, the trial was completed and the verdict was delivered. The speedy verdict in the Aluva case comes at a time when several POCSO cases are pending in the state courts.

    Timeline of the case:

    July 28, 2023:

    1. At 3.00 pm, the child goes missing while playing near the house.
    2. At 3.30 pm, the convict got off the bus at Aluva, Ernakulam and went to an isolated area of the Aluva market.
    3. At 3.45 pm, the relatives came to know that the child was missing and lodged a complaint with the police. Police started an investigation.
    4. At 5 pm, the police came to the child's house. The inspection started with the nearby CCTV camera.
    5. At 5.30 pm, the accused hid the body on the banks of Periyar and returned to Aluva city
    6. At 9 pm, the police identified the convict who was caught drunk. 

    July 29, 2023

    July 30, 2023

    The body of the child was laid to rest after a public viewing.

    August 1, 2023

    The accused was identified by eyewitnesses during the identification parade.

    August 3, 2023

    Police collect evidence with the suspect in the Aluva market area.

    August 6, 2023

    Police collected evidence at the victim's house and Aluva market with the accused.

    September 1, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    On the 35th day after the murder, the police filed a 645-page charge sheet in the Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court.

    November 4, 2023

    The Ernakulam POCSO court found the accused guilty.

    November 14, 2023

    Ernakulam POCSO Court sentenced death penalty to convict Ashfaq Alam.
     

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
