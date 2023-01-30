Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All party meeting ahead of Budget 2023: YRS Congress demands caste-based eco census; Congress leaders skip

    Union Budget 2023: Backward castes are more than half of the total population, and the census will help determine their economic status, said YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh ruling party has joined the likes of the JD(U) and RJD, both of which have called for a caste census.

    All party meeting ahead of Union Budget 2023: YRS Congress demands caste-based eco census; Congress leaders skip - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress party demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Union Budget session of Parliament on Monday, January 30, 2023.

    The party said it is important to understand the economic status of backward castes who are 'lagging behind' on social and development indicators. 

    According to YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy, backward castes are more than half of the total population, and the census will help determine their economic status. The Andhra Pradesh ruling party has joined the likes of the JD(U) and RJD, both of which have called for a caste census.

    Bihar's grand alliance government has launched a state-wide caste census. According to Reddy, his party also demanded the women's quota bill to ensure their reservations in Parliament. The TRS, TMC, and BJD were among those who supported the demand.

    The all-party meeting is underway ahead of Parliament's Budget Session 2023. The customary meeting was convened at the Parliament Annexe Building by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The meeting was attended by Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan.

    Top opposition leaders present in the meeting are DMK leader TR Balu, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TRS leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

    Meanwhile, Congress party leaders were absent at the all-party meeting. According to government sources, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were both held up due to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which concluded today, January 30, 2023, in Srinagar.

    Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Want to check document online? Here's how to access

    Also Read: Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on January 31, February 1

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared? AJR

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    Student studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report AJR

    Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity AJR

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Hilarious beyond belief Adani Group's 'attack on India' claim draws jibe from Opposition AJR

    'Hilarious beyond belief': Adani Group's 'attack on India' claim draws jibe from Opposition

    Recent Stories

    Yash Raj Films Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days 17 new records set by the film RBA

    Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days; 17 new records set by the film

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared? AJR

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    We need improvement at the senior level - Mithali Raj after India ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory-ayh

    'We need improvement at the senior level' - Mithali Raj after India's ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory

    football Kaoru Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts after Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup snt

    Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts as Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon