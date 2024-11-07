Air quality in Delhi remains 'very poor'; minimum temperature rises above normal

On Thursday morning, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367, a slight increase from Wednesday's 4 pm reading of 352. Nine monitoring stations reported "severe" air quality, with Anand Vihar and Wazirpur topping the list at AQI levels of 427 and 424, respectively.

The air quality in Delhi on Thursday (November 7) remained in "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day, with calm winds continuing to hinder the dispersion of pollutants. Officials predicted that the air quality is likely to stay in this category until Saturday due to unfavorable weather conditions, leaving residents exposed to persistent pollution levels.

On Thursday morning, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367, a slight increase from Wednesday's 4 pm reading of 352. Nine monitoring stations reported "severe" air quality, with Anand Vihar and Wazirpur topping the list at AQI levels of 427 and 424, respectively.

As set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI scale classifies air quality between 301 and 400 as "very poor" and anything over 400 as "severe." An AQI in the "very poor" range can lead to respiratory discomfort and other health issues, particularly for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The rising minimum temperature in Delhi has also been noteworthy this week. On Thursday, the minimum temperature stood at 18°C, which is four degrees above normal for this time of year. After hitting a seasonal low of 16.5°C on November 3, the nighttime temperature has been gradually climbing, registering 17.2°C on Wednesday and 17.6°C on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on Thursday was expected to reach 33°C, slightly above Wednesday's 32.3°C.

Since November 3, Delhi's AQI has hovered at the higher end of the "very poor" category when it peaked at 382, the highest level of the season. Despite this, the air quality has not crossed into the "severe" zone. This is unusual as Delhi typically experiences at least one "severe" air quality day by early November, according to CPCB data since 2015.

