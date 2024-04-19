Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East

This decision comes after Air India resumed services to Tel Aviv on March 3 following a hiatus of nearly five months. The suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv began on October 7, 2023, in response to a Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

In response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, Air India on Friday announced the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until the 30th of April 2024. Prioritizing the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew, the airline is closely monitoring developments and providing support to affected travelers.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," said the airline in a post on X.

'Supplier of terror now longs for flour supply': PM Modi slams Pakistan in Damoh address; top quotes (WATCH)

It further added, "For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com"

The airline typically operates four weekly flights between the Indian capital and the Israeli city.

'Am I a gangster?': Arvind Kejriwal claims only 3 mangoes in 48 meals sent by family; slams ED's 'media trial'

This decision comes after Air India resumed services to Tel Aviv on March 3 following a hiatus of nearly five months. The suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv began on October 7, 2023, in response to a Hamas attack on the Israeli city.