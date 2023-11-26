'AICC ka neta bol raha hai': Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH)

In the video, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is heard saying, "Chup baitho... (remain quiet) Agar sunana hai toh suno nahi toh get out (Listen if you want to, or else, get out)."

A recent video capturing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge losing his temper during an election rally has gone viral on social media on Sunday. The footage shows Kharge expressing clear frustration with the audience's noise, sternly suggesting that those unwilling to listen should 'get out'. In the video, Kharge is heard saying, "Chup baitho... (remain quiet) Agar sunana hai toh suno nahi toh get out (Listen if you want to, or else, get out)."

The Congress President further emphasises, "Don't talk that way... Aap ko malum nahi hota? (Don't you know?) Jo ye meeting chal rahi hai, ek All India Congress Committee ka neta bol raha hai... (An All India Congress Committee leader is addressing this meeting) Aur tumhare muh mein tum ko jo hona wo kehte hai... (And you speak whatever you want) Agar sunana hai to suno nahi toh apne jagah ko jao (Listen if you want, or else, go to your place)."

The video has gained widespread attention on social media, with the BJP seizing the opportunity to mock workers of the Congress party for allegedly not taking their party president seriously.

The specific rally where Kharge lost his temper is not immediately identified, but given his extensive campaign in Telangana, it is likely that the incident occurred during one of the rallies in the southern state.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly election, scheduled for November 30, 2023, holds significant importance in determining the composition of all 119 members in the state's Legislative Assembly. The announcement of the election results is expected on December 3, 2023.