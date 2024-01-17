Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, spectacular laser show illuminates Ayodhya's Surya Kund (WATCH)

    On Wednesday, as spectacular light and laser show was organised at Surya Kund. The show depicted the life of Lord Ram and his journey to Ayodhya.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 8:34 PM IST

    In a momentous occasion that reverberates with cultural and historical significance, the seven-day 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been unfolding with great fervour. On Wednesday, as spectacular light and laser show was organised at Surya Kund. The show depicted the life of Lord Ram and his journey to Ayodhya. The show, reportedly organised by the Ayodhya Development Authority, has left eager devotees spellbound.

    Meanwhile, a symbolic 'Parisar Pravesh' marked the entry of a smaller statue of Lord Ram into the main temple complex today. Weighing approximately 10 kg, the idol was reverently carried in a palki, setting the stage for the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Crafted by the skilled hands of Arun Yogiraj, this smaller statue serves as a replica of the mini idol and now resides in Havan Kuti, accompanied by the chanting of sacred mantras. This ritual signifies the initiation of the Pran Pratishtha process, with the eventual installation of the main idol anticipated in the near future.

    As the nation eagerly awaits the main inaugural ceremony scheduled for January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration, the entire event is a testament to the culmination of a longstanding dream for millions of devotees.

    Also read: Ram Mandir consecration: How the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will unfold

    The Ram Mandir, a monumental structure, stands as a symbol of architectural marvel. Stretching an impressive 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and soaring to a height of 161 feet, the temple commands attention and reverence. The meticulous planning and execution of its dimensions reflect the grandeur befitting the sacredness of the site.

    The main inaugural ceremony, scheduled to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm on January 22, is expected to draw dignitaries from various fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the consecration ceremony, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The guest list includes over 7,000 individuals, among them cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and prominent industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

    The construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya comes with an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore. This substantial investment underscores the commitment and devotion of the devotees and the temple trust in bringing to fruition a project that holds immense cultural and religious significance.

    Also read: Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained

    Situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir is erected at the revered birthplace of Lord Ram. The city, steeped in history and mythology, has been at the center of a decades-long dispute that has finally found resolution with the construction of the grand temple. The completion of the temple is a historic moment, not only for the Hindu community but for the entire nation, marking the end of a protracted legal and social journey.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 8:56 PM IST
