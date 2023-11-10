Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians (WATCH)

PM Modi acknowledged the illumination of households with government welfare schemes and shared a video highlighting the benefits of various initiatives. He encouraged citizens to focus on local products, aligning with the Vocal for Local mission, and extended Diwali wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali by acknowledging the hard work of 140 crore Indians. He emphasized the crucial role of entrepreneurs in driving the Vocal for Local initiative, stating that their creativity and relentless spirit contribute to India's progress. The Prime Minister expressed hope that this Diwali would symbolize the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Highlighting the illumination of every household with the radiance of government welfare schemes, PM Modi conveyed satisfaction in witnessing the widespread impact of these initiatives during the festival of Diwali.

A video posted by MyGovIndia X, featuring actor Boman Irani, detailed the benefits of various schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, UPI Digital Payments, and Start-Up India.

Reiterating the importance of supporting local businesses, PM Modi reposted a video shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited. The video encouraged people to prioritize local products, aligning with the Vocal for Local mission.

The Prime Minister extended Diwali wishes, expressing hope that Goddess Lakshmi would bless Indian entrepreneurs and businesses.

In a previous call to action, PM Modi had urged citizens to be vocal for local, especially during festive shopping, emphasizing the use of the UPI digital payment system. He consistently advocates for self-reliance in his Mann Ki Baat program and envisions a Diwali that brings new light to the lives of artisans crafting traditional lamps.

PM Modi's recent post also reflected his profound satisfaction with households across the nation radiating the benefits of the public welfare schemes during Diwali. These schemes, designed to cater to diverse segments of society, aim to enhance the standard of living and promote socio-economic welfare throughout the country. The broader landscape of welfare initiatives reinforces the government's commitment to supporting citizens and fostering overall well-being.