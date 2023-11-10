Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians (WATCH)

    PM Modi acknowledged the illumination of households with government welfare schemes and shared a video highlighting the benefits of various initiatives. He encouraged citizens to focus on local products, aligning with the Vocal for Local mission, and extended Diwali wishes

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali by acknowledging the hard work of 140 crore Indians. He emphasized the crucial role of entrepreneurs in driving the Vocal for Local initiative, stating that their creativity and relentless spirit contribute to India's progress. The Prime Minister expressed hope that this Diwali would symbolize the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Highlighting the illumination of every household with the radiance of government welfare schemes, PM Modi conveyed satisfaction in witnessing the widespread impact of these initiatives during the festival of Diwali. 

    A video posted by MyGovIndia X, featuring actor Boman Irani, detailed the benefits of various schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, UPI Digital Payments, and Start-Up India.

    Reiterating the importance of supporting local businesses, PM Modi reposted a video shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited. The video encouraged people to prioritize local products, aligning with the Vocal for Local mission. 

    The Prime Minister extended Diwali wishes, expressing hope that Goddess Lakshmi would bless Indian entrepreneurs and businesses.

    In a previous call to action, PM Modi had urged citizens to be vocal for local, especially during festive shopping, emphasizing the use of the UPI digital payment system. He consistently advocates for self-reliance in his Mann Ki Baat program and envisions a Diwali that brings new light to the lives of artisans crafting traditional lamps.

    PM Modi's recent post also reflected his profound satisfaction with households across the nation radiating the benefits of the public welfare schemes during Diwali. These schemes, designed to cater to diverse segments of society, aim to enhance the standard of living and promote socio-economic welfare throughout the country. The broader landscape of welfare initiatives reinforces the government's commitment to supporting citizens and fostering overall well-being.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi pollution No odd even rule in national capital as air quality improves gcw

    Delhi pollution: No odd-even rule in national capital as air quality improves

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension rkn

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension

    God heard prayers not govt Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain AJR

    'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka vkp

    Karnataka: 17 injured as electric shock triggers stampede at Hassan's Hasanamba temple

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    Recent Stories

    Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect as she dresses up for Diwali celebrations RBA

    Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect as she dresses up for Diwali celebrations

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed vkp

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

    Diwali 2023 6 last minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: 6 last-minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon