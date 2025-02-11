Aero India 2025: LCA Mk2 prototype to be rolled out in 2025, first flight in early 2026

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will roll out the prototype of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 by the end of 2025, with its maiden flight scheduled for early 2026, according to Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Director General Jitendra J Jadhav.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) director general Jitendra J Jadhav said: “We will be making a rollout of the first prototype by the end of this year and the first flight by the first quarter of 2026.”

“LCA Mk2 is doing very well and we are confident its induction would start from 2028-29.”

“It has got all indigenous systems. It would be one of the mighty and lethal platforms for the Indian Air Force,” the ADA DG said.

He further added that there are commonalities between Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft or AMCA, which is expected to be rolled out in 2026-27, and LCA Mk2 is of avionics and the sensors are getting few upgrades.

Other than AMCA, LCA Mk2 is critical for the Indian Air Force’s modernization plans amid depleting fighter squadrons.

Earlier, the first prototype of the LCA Mk2 was supposed to be rolled out in 2023 but it has now been delayed to 2026-27.

It is pertinent to mention here that, as per the plan, the LCA Mk2 will replace the fleet of the Russian-origin Mig-21 (Bison), Mig-26, and Jaguar fighters.

As Asianet Newsable had reported that six squadrons of the Jaguar fighter aircraft would be retired by 2032 in a phased manner, commencing from 2025, followed by phasing out of three squadrons each of Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 fleets by late next decade.

It has been learned that by 2035, about 15 squadrons will be returned from service This aircraft can carry 6.5 tonnes of weapons and has 11 hard points while the Mk1 has seven hard points.

The Mk1 has the capacity of carrying 2,450 kg (litre) of internal fuel while this (Mk2) has 3,320 kg and can carry 4700kg of fuel externally. With that, its range would be enhanced to 3000 km, he added.

