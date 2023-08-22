Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday staged a protest at a hospital, claiming that she was denied access to the minor girl who was allegedly raped by a Delhi government official.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    In a latest development in the rape case of a minor by a Delhi government official, the wife of the accused has been sent to judicial custody. On Monday, Delhi police arrested a government officer, who allegedly raped a minor several times and impregnated her. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took swift action by suspending Premoday Khakha from his role as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department.

    Residing in Shakti Enclave within the Burari area, Khakha and his wife, Seema Rani, came under police scrutiny. The authorities revealed that the victim, who refers to the accused as 'mama,' had been living at their residence. This arrangement stemmed from her father's demise on October 1, 2020.

    According to the police's statement, the accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. His wife has also been charged with giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal sits on protest after being denied to meet rape victim

    Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, on Monday staged a protest at a hospital, claiming that she was denied access to the minor girl who was allegedly raped by a Delhi government official.

    In a statement, the women's panel said, "The director of the hospital came to meet the DCW chief and informed her that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Delhi Police are inside the hospital and had instructed them to not allow her to meet the victim."

    The commission also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, urging them to take action with regard to the incident.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
