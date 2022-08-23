Actor-politician Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: Know her age, net worth, family and more

Sonali Singh, also known by her stage name Sonali Phogat, was an Indian actress and politician who serves as the national vice president of the Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat on Monday night died of heart attack in Goa. It is reported that Phogat, along with some of her staff members had gone to Goa. In the recent general election, she contested as a BJP candidate in the Adampur Assembly district against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Last week, Kuldeep Bishnoi had gone to meet her at her home despite her claims that she was vying for the BJP ticket from Adampur in the upcoming by-election.

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Singh, also known by her stage name Sonali Phogat, was an Indian actress and politician who serves as the national vice president of the Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to various reports, Sonali Phogat's net worth stands at $1 million as of 2021. She was known for playing Sonali in the Haryanvi film "Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti"(2019) and Fatima in the Zee TV series "Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma" (2016).

Sonali was born on September 21, 1979. The 40-year-old politician was raised in a middle-class household in Bhuthan Village, Haryana, India, where she was born.

Who was Sonali Phogat's Husband?

Sonali Phogat was a widow. She had married to Sanjay Phogat but unfortunately, her husband lost his life in 2016 in mysterious circumstances at their farmhouse.

Sonali Phogat Family

Sonali Phogat comes from of a Hindu family from the Fatehabad, Haryana, India town of Bhuthan. She is well-known to be of Indian descent and to practise Hinduism as her religion. She too belongs to the Jatt caste.

Her mother works as a housewife, while her father is a farmer by trade. She has one brother and three sisters, her sister’s name is Sudesh Phogat.

Sonali Phogat Political Career

Sonali joined politics in 2008 with a BJP ticket and served as the Mahila Morcha of the BJP's National Vice President. She contested in Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 from the Adampur constituency but lost the elections.