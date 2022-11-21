Act of courage on road, KSRTC bus driver a real-life hero

It could have been a scene straight out of a mass thriller movie. The hero saves the lives of passengers stranded in a vehicle that has lost control. But, what happened on the route to Sabarimala in Kerala in November has an ordinary bus driver being the saviour of hundreds of people through a daring act. In real life. And what he averted was a massive tragedy that could have marred this season of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

KSRTC bus driver Smithosh was on his regular duty to Pamba valley when the incident occurred. At Attivalavu near the Kanamala Causeway, which is an accident-prone area because of the steep incline, slope, and curves around the gorge, he overtook a bus carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. He sensed the burning smell of clutch as both buses started descending.

"It usually happens when the bus goes up that area, so I did not think there could be a problem and overtook the bus," Smithosh told Asianet News.

But then the Andhra bus hit Smithosh's bus at the rear end. Since the bus was not speeding, there was no impact, and Smithosh let it go, but it happened again, and he realised something was wrong. And that is when he remembered the burning smell he had caught a few minutes back. The third time, the bus came closer, Smithosh used the hand brake, and the pilgrims' bus came to a stop hitting the KSRTC bus, narrowly missing the deep gorge nearby.

Soon, the pilgrims were out of the bus and came running to him. Smithosh says those were the most rewarding moments of his life.

"They hugged me, and some even touched my feet, saying that Lord Ayyappa brought me there to save their lives. That bus driver was so shocked he could not even speak," remembers Smithosh, who continued his trip with conductor Rajeev to their destination after his heroic act on the road.

And, there was a surprise for him when he reached the bus station, driving along the same route on Monday. The driver of the Andhra bus was waiting for Smithosh. The moment Smithosh stopped the bus, he came running, hugged and kissed him, all the while crying and speaking.

"Though I do not know even a word of Telugu, I could understand what he was saying. Our minds were conversing, and that was enough. We might not meet again, but we will never forget each other."

Smithosh's act of courage has already made him a hero. Congratulatory messages and phone calls are pouring in, praising him for what he did that averted a disaster and saved lives.