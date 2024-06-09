Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abhinandana Modi Ji 3.0: Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts sand sculpture to congratulate PM-designate Narendra Modi

    Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has crafted a stunning sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha to extend congratulations to PM-designate Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has sculpted a sand masterpiece to extend congratulations to PM-designate Narendra Modi at a seashore in Odisha's Puri, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today at 7:15 pm. The detailed sand art, crafted at Puri Beach, showcases Narendra Modi's likeness with the message "ABHINANDANA MODI JI 3.0".

    Taking to X Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, "Jai Jagannath. Abhinandana @narendramodi ji ! Taking Oath for 3rd Consecutive time as the Prime minister of #ViksitBharat . My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha."

    The swearing-in ceremony for the third NDA government will take place today (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm. Approximately 30 ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside Narendra Modi during the 45-minute ceremony. The ceremony will signify the start of PM Modi's third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister. Under his leadership, the NDA is poised to form the government at the Centre once more.

    PM Modi joins former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the only leader to be elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the Lok Sabha, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government for a third consecutive term. A party or coalition needs at least 272 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, to form a government. The NDA has surpassed this requirement, winning over 290 seats.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
