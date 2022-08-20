AB De Villiers join hands with Make a Difference to help underprivileged children in India

The leading Indian NGO is working with children in need of care and protection, and has developed a prosperity model working with children from the age of 10 up until they turn 28 years of age and settle down in life with stable income levels.

Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers has joined hands with "Make a Difference", a leading Indian NGO for underprivileged children to help underprivileged children realize their career potential. AB de Villiers, who has captained South Africa in all three cricketing formats and played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has signed up to volunteer his time for Make a Difference (MAD).

The leading Indian NGO is working with children in need of care and protection, and has developed a prosperity model working with children from the age of 10 up until they turn 28 years of age and settle down in life with stable income levels.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

Reacting to this, De Villiers said, "India has been incredibly kind to me over the years, and I am always looking for ways to give something back. I am happy to be associated with MAD and will mentor two young people supported by the team. The NGO offers consistent support to children born into extremely difficult circumstances until they break the cycle of poverty. Their work is incredible."

During the initial stage of his volunteering, the former South African cricketer will mentor two beneficiaries over the next six months; 18-year-old Ayan from Lucknow, who has just finished school and wants to play cricket at the under-19 level and possibly for India and Anitha, who is 21 years old and studying journalism in Bangalore. She wants to be a TV news anchor one day.

Also read: WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

Speaking about the process, Jithin Nedumala, Co-Founder and CEO, Make a Difference, said, "The uniqueness of our model lies in its being volunteer-driven and we are simply delighted at having a global sporting icon like AB de Villiers supporting us. Mr. 360, as he is fondly known in India, and his support for our organisation will further strengthen our resolve to help children in need of care and protection. Thank you AB."