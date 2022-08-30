AAP vs BJP: Delhi MLAs from both parties stage overnight protests in assembly

On Twitter, AAP leader Atishi Marlena accused Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of corruption. "There was a 1400 crore scam when Vinai Saxena was the chairman of KVIC. Because this is a money laundering case, we want a CBI-ED investigation. LG should step down until the CBI-ED investigation is finished," according to Marlena.

The feud between Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party continued overnight, with legislators from both parties holding protests. While AAP leaders have called for action against the Lieutenant Governor, the BJP has called for Manish Sisodia's resignation in connection with the excise policy investigation.

Top development:

1) The Delhi's AAP unit posted a video of party leader Atishi Marlena accusing Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of corruption on Twitter.

2) "There was a 1400 crore scam when Vinai Saxena was the chairman of KVIC. We want a CBI-ED investigation because this is a case of money laundering. LG should resign until the CBI-ED investigation is completed," Marlena stated.

3) In contrast, the BJP opposition leader, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, claimed, "Of the AAP's 62 MLAs, only 10 MLAs are now here." The Delhi chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and other leaders are relaxing in their homes."

4) BJP's Delhi secretary, Siddharthan, posted images that showed party members chanting anti-Sisodia slogans and demanding his resignation.

5) AAP's Somnath Bharti shared photos of party colleagues lying on the roads. He tweeted, "MLAs are spending the night on the streets within the Assembly campus to highlight the need for @LtGovDelhi to resign to face a CBI/ED investigation and be raided to uncover serious allegations of syphoning off 1400 crores while he was chairman of Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan."

6) AAP MLAs sat near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the assembly, singing songs and raising slogans against the Lieutenant Governor. At the same time, BJP MLAs staged a dharna near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

7) The protests were called just hours after Arvind Kejriwal tabled a vote of confidence in the assembly. Before that, all BJP MLAs were gathered out of the assembly when they reached the house's well.

8) Kejriwal, in his speech on the confidence motion, accused BJP of "horse-trading MLAs." "In Delhi, Operation Lotus, the BJP's attempt to destabilise an elected government, has failed." I was asked why I had tabled a motion of confidence. According to the chief minister, it "was to show that the elected government remains firm in the face of such attempts.

9) On Monday, the BJP levelled new charges against the ruling party, claiming that Kejriwal ignored a Central Vigilance Commission report for over two years.

10) The AAP has stated that the 2024 general election will be a contest between Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the AAP has accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to try to stop them due to their rising popularity and "commendable" work in the education and health sectors.

Also Read: 'Why Arvind Kejriwal did not take note of the education scam 2.5 years ago?': BJP

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority

Also Read: BJP spent Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments of other parties, claims Arvind Kejriwal